ABC Audio Debuts ‘GMA’ Apple Podcasts Channel And Announces Three New Projects
January 20, 2022 at 6:56 AM (PT)
ABC AUDIO has started a "GMA" channel on APPLE PODCASTS and three new podcast projects. They have "GOOD MORNING AMERICA", another season of "LIFE OUT LOUD WITH LZ GRANDERSON" and "CLOSE UP," a new entertainment podcast hosted by KELLY CARTER.
The three projects will be on the free GMA channel as well as all of ABC NEWS' on-demand audio content. All of ABC AUDIO's podcasts are available across major podcast platforms.