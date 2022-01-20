New Channel And Projects

ABC AUDIO has started a "GMA" channel on APPLE PODCASTS and three new podcast projects. They have "GOOD MORNING AMERICA", another season of "LIFE OUT LOUD WITH LZ GRANDERSON" and "CLOSE UP," a new entertainment podcast hosted by KELLY CARTER.

The three projects will be on the free GMA channel as well as all of ABC NEWS' on-demand audio content. All of ABC AUDIO's podcasts are available across major podcast platforms.

