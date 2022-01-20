Looking For PD

URBAN ONE-RADIO ONE is looking for a PD to oversee Urban WIZF (101.1 THE WIZ)/CINCINNATI and Top 40/Rhythmic WCKX (POWER 107.5 -106.3)/COLUMBUS, OH.

URBAN ONE VP/Programming COLBY "COLB" TYNER told ALL ACCESS, "The person selected will be based in CINCINNATI. All applicants can apply either at the URBAN ONE employment site or send packages directly to me at ctyner@radio-one.com."

