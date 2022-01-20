Infantino

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP AC WRMM (WARM 101.3)/ROCHESTER morning legend TONY INFANTINO is celebrating 45 years on the air in THE FLOWER CITY, the past 28 of which have been spent waking up WARM’s listeners.

INFANTINO, who has been driving ROCHESTER to work since the tender age of 23 said, “I love doing what I do so much. I’ll work until they escort me out of the building.”

WRMM OM/afternoon host MIKE McCOY commented, “We’re planning a big celebration to acknowledge TONY INFANTINO’s contributions to radio in ROCHESTER and service and entertainment to our listeners. Waking up with TONY INFANTINO is as much a part of our area as ROCHESTER’s famous GARBAGE PLATE.”

GM/Market Mgr. MIKE NINNIE added, “Few people in our industry reach such a distinguished landmark in their careers. For all TONY does, undoubtedly the chemistry created by him and co-hosts KRISTIE CREDIT and NIKKI RUDD creates a dynamic, fresh approach to each new day, every single morning. It’s an honor to work with TONY INFANTINO, a ROCHESTER radio legend.”

SMG VP/Programming and Technology BOB THORNTON observed, “TONY represents what makes radio strong and vibrant in today’s media landscape- the ability to make a connection and build a relationship with an audience. He’s proven that an engaging, personal morning show stands the test of time.”

