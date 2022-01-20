New Grantees

The WARNER MUSIC GROUP/BLAVATNIK FAMILY FOUNDATION SOCIAL JUSTICE FUND (WMG/BFF SJF) has released its third set of grantee partners. These grants help to advance WMG/BFF SJF's vision of addressing systemic racism and making real change in the lives of historically underserved and marginalized populations. This slate of grants, totaling $9.35 million through 15 organizations, focuses on criminal justice reform, education, and arts and culture. These are the FUND's three strategic pillars.

WMG/BFF SJF Exec. Dir. LORELEI WILLIAMS commented, "Structural racism constricts the breath, voice and freedom of Black communities, particularly as it intersects with other forms of inequity. With this docket, we were intentional about funding at those crossroads – where racism, poverty, sexism, homophobia, transphobia and xenophobia collide with devastating impact. We also want to create opportunities for youth empowerment, planting seeds for future generations to thrive."

In addition to the $9.35 million investment and to complement these new grantees, the WMG/BFF SJF Board of Directors has established the RESERVOIR FUND, which will provide the FUND’s grantees with capacity-building, training, coaching and technical assistance resources to sustain their work for the long-term.

For more information about the FUND, see https://www.wmg.com/fund.

