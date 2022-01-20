Noorani

CBC, CANADA's public broadcaster, has promoted CBC PODCASTS Exec. Producer ARIF NOORANI to the newly created position of Director of CBC PODCASTS.

CBC PODCASTS Exec. Dir. LESLIE MERKLINGER commented, "When you look at the depth of his industry experience, it’s easy to see how ARIF has helped lead the success of CBC PODCASTS. ARIF employs an audience-first approach in whatever he does, and that is particularly evident in the wide range of well-received series that he’s shepherded since co-founding the division with me seven years ago. I am so excited about the potential of CBC PODCASTS and am grateful to have ARIF as a partner to help take this content powerhouse to the next level."

« see more Net News