Industry vet CHARLY SALVATORE is launching his NASHVILLE-based artist management, development and marketing company, UNDERSCORE WORKS (stylized as underscore works ). The company's goal is re-defining a successful Country music career for digital creators trying to balance the traditional music model in a TIKTOK and social media-driven music era.

Three emerging artists discovered by SALVATORE on TIKTOK, PRISCILLA BLOCK, DALTON DOVER and WARREN ZEIDERS, have already signed to UNDERSCORE WORKS. LOGAN MIZE, who has been managed by SALVATORE since 2009, is also signed to the new company.

“I’m thrilled to launch my new company UNDERSCORE WORKS,” said SALVATORE. “NASHVILLE is the new hub for music, and with the uptick of talent unconventionally rising to fame, we aim to pave the path for artist-creators to thrive in the direct-to-fan relationship while also building a successful and lasting career. We are building a unique and diverse roster of talent who are re-defining MUSIC CITY’s definition of success in music, and we cannot wait to continue highlighting our clients’ creativity and artistic work in 2022.”

