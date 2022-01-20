Changes In Cleveland

RUBBER CITY RADIO GROUP Alternative WNWV (jenY 107.3)/CLEVELAND rebrands to "107.3 ALTERNATIVE CLEVELAND" and promotes TONY MAZUR to PD and ALYSSA URSETTI to MD. Both MAZUR and URSETTI move from RUBBER CITY/AKRON, OH. Former OM/PD JEFF LYNN exited in DECEMBER.

MAZUR has been at AC WAKR for nearly seven years and has been APD for the past three years. In addition to PD duties, MAZUR is doing middays from 10a-2p on 107.3 ALTERNATIVE CLEVELAND. He previously worked in CLEVELAND at CBS RADIO Sports WKRK (92.3 THE FAN). MAZUR also hosts his own podcast “CHECK YOUR BRAIN” and performs standup comedy.

URSETTI has been with RUBBER CITY for the past seven years. She has spent the past four years working with MAZUR as Promotions Director at WAKR and Classic Rock WONE.

You can reach MAZUR at ctmazur@rcrg.net and URSETTI at aursetti@rcrg.net.

« see more Net News