-
Baja Beach Fest 2022 Sets Dates/Lineup Featuring Daddy Yankee
January 21, 2022 at 12:08 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
BAJA BEACH FEST 2022 is set to roll in ROSARITO, MX. BAJA BEACH FEST 2022 will feature three days of Reggaeton and Latin Trap over two weekends, AUGUST 12-14 and AUGUST 19-21.
Headlining with SUNDAY performances is DADDY YANKEE. Also headlining are MALUMA, ANUEL AA, FARRUKO, WISIN Y YANDEL and BANDA MS. You'll also see performances by MYKE TOWERS, NATANAEL CANO, SECH, JHAY CORTEZ, ARCÁNGEL, EL ALFA, NATTI NATASHA and more.
You can get information and tickets here.