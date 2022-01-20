Coming in August

BAJA BEACH FEST 2022 is set to roll in ROSARITO, MX. BAJA BEACH FEST 2022 will feature three days of Reggaeton and Latin Trap over two weekends, AUGUST 12-14 and AUGUST 19-21.

Headlining with SUNDAY performances is DADDY YANKEE. Also headlining are MALUMA, ANUEL AA, FARRUKO, WISIN Y YANDEL and BANDA MS. You'll also see performances by MYKE TOWERS, NATANAEL CANO, SECH, JHAY CORTEZ, ARCÁNGEL, EL ALFA, NATTI NATASHA and more.

You can get information and tickets here.





