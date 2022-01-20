New Podcast 'Shattering Gleam'

SIRIUSXM is launching SHATTERING GLEAM, an original SXM podcast series that will explore the intersection of pop music and gender. SASHA GEFFEN, journalist and author of GLITTER UP THE DARK: HOW POP MUSIC BROKE THE BINARY, is set to host, and the Podcast is set to begin today (1/20). It will air as a weekly series every THURSDAY at 1p (ET) on SIRIUSXM’S VOLUME CHANNEL 106.

SHATTERING GLEAM will examine the artists and musicians who have blazed a trail for those who refuse to be categorized. GEFFEN will host conversations with expert guests, writers, and authors, digging into how pop stars have re-shaped gender through music. Upcoming episodes will explore PRINCE’s various vocal personas to BEYONCÉ and BRITNEY’s use of sexy cyborgs in music videos, to the mix of feminine and masculine in heavy metal bands like JUDAS PRIEST and the provocative makeup and costumes of glam rock bands like MÖTLEY CRÜE.

GEFFEN said, "Music has long been an arena where performers and the fans who love them can play outside of social norms and challenge conventional thinking around gender. I'm thrilled for the chance to dig into this rich intersection in conversation with authors, artists, and other people who love thinking about music. There is so much to uncover about the ways pop music has bent, broken, and reforged gender throughout the decades, and I love that I've gotten the opportunity to learn even more about artists I adore in dialogue with other fans.”

SHATTERING GLEAM is available to podcast listeners on the SXM App, PANDORA, STITCHER and other major podcast platforms. Click here to listen.

« see more Net News