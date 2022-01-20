Waxman

DAVID WAXMAN has been named Pres./ULTRA RECORDS. In this role, he will oversee overall management and day-to-day operations of the global electronic and dance music label and be responsible for identifying and developing new artists and projects. Based in NEW YORK, he will work closely with the labels and leadership team at SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT to drive the continued growth of ULTRA’s roster of current artists and back catalog around the world.

For the last two decades, WAXMAN has played an instrumental and influential role at ULTRA as the head of A&R, where he’s delivered multiple platinum hit singles, award-winning remixes, chart-topping albums and helped develop superstar talent in electronic music. During his time with ULTRA he has worked with artists including ALINA BARAZ, ARMIN VAN BUUREN, BENNY BENASSI, BLACK COFFEE, CARNAGE, CHELSEA CUTLER, DEADMAU5, DEORRO, KASKADE, LOUIS THE CHILD, STEVE AOKI, PITBULL, and TIESTO among many others.

WAXMAN has over 25 years in the electronic music business.

