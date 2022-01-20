Fonseca

ALL ACCESS has learned that weekend jock AARON FONSECA has exited BONNEVILLE's Urban AC KBLX/BERKELEY after three and a half years due to budget cuts. FONSECA still works at TUNEIN radio as Head/Audio, with the SAN JOSE SHARKS AHL team, SAN JOSE BARRACUDA as Public Address announcer and DISNEY Imagineer.

FONSECA is available to voice to stations in the BAY AREA. Contact him at (415) 754-5536 or Fonseca.fm.





