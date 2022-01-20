Ogle

DISTROKID has named veteran product executive MATTHEW OGLE to the newly created position of VP/Product at the company. In his new role, OGLE will be responsible for further developing what is already the most comprehensive suite of tools available to music creators.

OGLE is best known for introducing SPOTIFY’s popular DISCOVER WEEKLY playlist recommendation engine. He comes to DISTROKID from CNN where he spearheaded the network’s direct-to-consumer initiative for the past year and a half. Prior to that, he was Head/Product at CANOPY, a personalization and discovery engine that was acquired by CNN in 2020. He also served as the Product Manager/Discovery at INSTAGRAM, helping the platform’s community of 1 billion people connect with their interests and discover new ones.

DISTROKID COO PHIL BAUER said, “MATT has more than 20 years’ experience building products that strengthen connections between people. We’re thrilled to have him at DISTROKID, where he will focus on adding tools that help artists with promotion, content creation and audience engagement.”

OGLE added, “DISTROKID has built a business that is respected by the industry’s largest population of music creators for both its simplicity of use and the complex tools that are available to its members. I’m excited to hit the ground running as we continue to make DistroKid even more useful to musicians around the world.”





« see more Net News