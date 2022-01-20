Cunningham

iHEARTMEDIA KJR/SEATTLE morning host BENDER has informed ALL ACCESS that his father, industry vet DICK CUNNINGHAM, has passed away. DICK was a radio veteran in his own right, spending most of the late '60s, '70s and early '80s doing news radio for the likes of the ABC and NBC radio networks, along with stints at WABC, WNBC, WPLJ/NY and WHDH/Boston. He went on to become founder and Pres./BROADCAST PRODUCTIONS, INC in ROBBINSVILLE, NJ, where he specialized in video/voiceover production and media training.

CUNNINGHAM, who never lost his love of radio, became a fixture and beloved fan favorite on his son's radio program with a feature called "Poetry with Bender's Dad," a bit they did together for almost 30 years.

BENDER said, "He was just the best dad anybody could ask for. He was my idol, he was my hero and I adored him. The outpouring of love from the audience has been overwhelming."

