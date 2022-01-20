'America’s Deadliest Rock Concert: The Guest List' Premieres Sunday, February 20th

REELZ has announced the original documentary "America’s Deadliest Rock Concert: The Guest List" which will premiere SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20th at 8p (ET), the 19th Anniversary of the STATION Nightclub Fire in WEST WARWICK, RI that claimed the lives of 100 concert goers.

The documentary will present personal stories of lives forever altered by the nightclub fire that left 100 people dead, and more than 200 injured on FEBRUARY, 20th 2003. On that night, more than 400 music fans packed into the small nightclub where GREAT WHITE was performing when pyrotechnics ignited a fire. In less than 90 seconds, most of those who hadn’t already made their escape would be trapped inside. It remains America’s deadliest rock concert.

“Seen through the human lens of victims, survivors and their families, the fire and milestones of healing physical and emotional scars all come into focus in this poignant television event,” said REELZ SVP/Programming STEVE CHESKIN. “With intimate insight from people who were impacted by the tragedy, this is a potent portrait of humanity, from deep resentment and brutal suffering to resilience and the power of community."

The documentary is partially based on the book, “Killer Show: The Station Nightclub Fire, America’s Deadliest Rock Concert,” written by JOHN BARYLICK, who is a producing partner of the documentary and an attorney/law professor in RHODE ISLAND. His book is regarded as the first and most comprehensive exploration of the chain of events leading up to the fire, as well as its legal and human aftermath.

AJG BROADCASTING Rock WCLG/MORGANTOWN, WV PD CHRIS CHAOS, who is an Associate Producer, said "I am humbled to even have a title on this! It's an extraordinary film and story. As a RI native, and former PROVIDENCE, RI Rock Jock from 1987-1992, prior to this tragedy in 2003, I had no idea it was still so painful and undone for so many and knew something had to be done. I learned about the chaos during a live radio interview with GREAT WHITE's JACK RUSSELL when he broke down crying live on the air seven years after the fire. I knew there was much more to this story and began working with my long-time friend and the documentary Director DAVID BELLINO, who started digging into the story."

For more info go to reelz.com.

