Deadline March 31st

LIVE NATION and The MUSIC FORWARD FOUNDATION are launching a scholarship program for students pursuing music industry careers. Three $10,000 scholarships and two $5,000 scholarships will be awarded to outstanding college students—in either their junior or senior year—majoring in music business and/or related fields at an accredited college or university in the US.

This opportunity is specifically designed to support students interested in the core aspects of the concert business, including concert promotion, venue operation, ticketing, sponsorship, e-commerce and artist management. Community outreach and recruitment for all MUSIC FORWARD programs, including scholarships, create equity by removing barriers and increasing access and opportunity for BIPOC youth, young women, and under-resourced communities. This focus aligns with the goal to contribute to a more equitable industry and just society.

Global Head/Diversity, LIVE NATION JOHNEL EVANS said, “"We are actively looking for ways we can diversify our talent pipeline and expand opportunities for youth who are interested in live music. These scholarships are just one way we can introduce live music as a career path and our partnership with MUSIC FORWARD supports the power and potential of the next generation of leaders.”

Executive Director/MUSIC FORWARD FOUNDATION NURIT SMITH added, “MUSIC FORWARD helps break the barriers of gender, poverty, and race to enter the music industry. We are proud to offer these unique opportunities to inspire ambition and create momentum for young people pursuing industry careers.”

Scholarship recipient selections will be made by a panel of music industry executives and thought leaders across the academic, entertainment, civic and corporate sectors. Criteria for selection include academic achievement, essay responses and recommendations. Scholarships will be announced in JUNE 2022, and awards will be given for the fall 2022 semester. Student applications must be submitted online by MARCH 31st.

