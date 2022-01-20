Gary Nolan

Radio programming/on-air veteran GARY NOLAN, last with CUMULUS/SHREVEPORT and iHEARTMEDIA/GREENSBORO, has joined RALEIGH-based BROADCASTING EXPERTS as a show host.

NOLAN explained to ALL ACCESS, “We produce and edit a number of shows that explain the ins and outs of financial planning and they are run on radio all across the country. I’m one of the hosts and it’s a blast to do this, being strictly on the talent side.”

In addition to this hosting post, NOLAN does freelance voicework and podcast production, too.

To learn more about BROADCASTING EXPERTS, reach GARY at (800) 635-4313 or gary@broadcastingexperts.com.

« see more Net News