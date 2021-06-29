Maxx

MELISSA MAXX says, "I think it's unnecessary to have a society of 'empaths'. But, I think it is mandatory that we go back to being a society that EMPATHIZES. Once we stop feeling for all beings, not just humans, but all beings, we have signed our fate and are on a collision course with disas-ter." In this week's "Wathcing The Wheels - Mindfulness For Mindful Times," MELISSA explores the difference between being empathetic and being an empath, and why it's so import. Click here to read her column.

