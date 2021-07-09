Nettles (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

Country star JENNIFER NETTLES and other Country artists will appear in the new PBS, NBCUNIVERSAL SYNDICATION STUDIOS and BELIEVE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP series, "AMERICAN ANTHEMS." The series is directed by CMA Award-winning WES EDWARDS, and GRAMMY, TONY and EMMY Award-winning composer BILL SHERMAN serves as the Exec. Music Producer. "AMERICAN ANTHEMS" is set to premiere this SUMMER on PBS.

The six-episode show will follow a different featured Country artist as they meet local heroes and learn more about their stories and what drives them to have a positive impact on their communities. The featured artist will then turn the local hero's story into an original song, which will be performed by the artist for the hero and their family and friends.

The series features six heroes, including a father who started a nonprofit to assist families of cancer patients going through treatment, a police officer who founded an organization supporting survivors of sexual abuse while also recovering from her own attack and a young woman who manages her bipolar disorder by service-oriented activities and provides free laundry days to low-income areas.

“All heroes may not wear capes, but they all deserve their own anthems—a musical tribute to say thank you to those heroes who walk among us every day,” said NETTLES.

