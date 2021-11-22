Taylor Kerr (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

Congratulations to MERCURY NASHVILLE's TAYLOR KERR of duo MADDIE & TAE and her husband, BLACK RIVER PUBLISHING producer and songwriter JOSH KERR, on the birth of their first child, baby girl LEIGHTON GRACE KERR. Due in the spring, the baby arrived at 2 pounds and 5 ounces after TAYLOR spent five weeks in the hospital on bedrest beginning immediately after her 24-week checkup, JOSH recently revealed on INSTAGRAM. The hospitalization forced the postponement of MADDIE & TAE's "CMT Next Women Of Country Tour," which had been set to kick off earlier this month (NET NEWS 12/28/21).

KERR shared her excitement on TWITTER, writing, "LEIGHTON GRACE KERR, born JANUARY 17, 2022. She's beautiful, strong and everything we have ever dreamed of. She decided to be a Capricorn like her daddy. We already can't wait for the day we get to finally take her home 💜"

The couple wed in FEBRUARY of 2020 (NET NEWS 2/24/2020).

