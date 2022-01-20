December '21 US Podcast Report Results

Global digital audio and podcast company TRITON DIGITAL has released the latest US Podcast Report for the DECEMBER 2021 reporting period (NOVEMBER 29, 2021 – JANUARY 2, 2022), as measured by TRITON’s Podcast Metrics measurement service. STITCHER MEDIA remained in the #1 spot on the Top Networks Report with 43.1M Average Weekly Downloads and 10.8M Average Weekly Users, followed by NPR with 31.7M Average Weekly Downloads and 6.6M Average Weekly Users and AUDACY Podcast Network with 28.7M Average Weekly Downloads and 7.9M Average Weekly Users.

The Top Network Reports are ranked by Average Weekly Downloads and Average Weekly Users, in accordance with v2.1 of the IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines.

For this reporting period, the top three podcasts include CRIME JUNKIE (AUDIOCHUCK) at #1, NPR NEWS NOW (NPR) at #2, and THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (CUMULUS Podcast Network).

