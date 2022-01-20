Kelly Archer Song Catalog Aquired

ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT has acquired songwriter KELLY ARCHER’s catalog of Country songs. The catalog includes the #1 hits “After a Few” by TRAVIS DENNING and JUSTIN MOORE’s “Somebody Else Will,” along with BRETT YOUNG’s “Sleep Without You.” In addition, ANTHEM and RED CREATIVE GROUP have signed ARCHER to an exclusive publishing deal.

“KELLY ARCHER is not only a prolific and extremely hard-working songwriter, she is also a supreme talent and one of the best in this town," said RED CREATIVE GROUP Founder JEREMY STOVER. "We are excited to continue working with KELLY as we feel confident that she has only scratched the surface of what she is capable of. We look forward to partnering with her in this next chapter of her career.”

“KELLY ARCHER is more than a hit songwriter,” said ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT CEO HELEN MURPHY. “In addition to multiple #1 songs and numerous awards, she has always been ahead of her time, is an amazing talent, and a wonderful individual. I am thrilled to have her catalog at ANTHEM MUSIC PUBLISHING, and I am grateful that together with JEREMY STOVER and the team at RED CREATIVE we will work with her to create beautiful songs.”

“I’m thrilled to continue working with JEREMY and team RED," said ARCHER. "JEREMY has put together an eclectic group of creatives who work hard and motivate me to keep growing as a writer. I’m equally excited to partner with HELEN and team ANTHEM. They have a really great creative staff that I’ve admired over my years in the business but never had the chance to work with until now."

