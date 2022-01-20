Changes Start 1/24

FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. Contemporary Christian FAMILY LIFE NETWORK (NY/PA) is revamping its on-air line-up beginning MONDAY (1/24).



Production Assistant/Weekends TIM POWERS joins current morning hosts STEVE SMITH and TERESE MAIN for a newly rebranded morning show, “Rise Up with STEVE, TERESE, AND TIM."



Previous AM Drive co-host, RANDY SNAVELY shifts to “MIDDAYS WITH RANDY & MEL." MELANIE COE has worked the past few years in the ministry’s Performing Arts Department.



Current evening host GARY THOMPSON moves to afternoons as the network searches for a permanent replacement for SONNY DELFYETTE, who departed in DECEMBER (NET NEWS 11/18).



MICHELLE RENEW, who previously served as a weekend tracker, will step into evenings.



Dir./Radio DAVE MARGALOTTI commented, “TIM and MEL are great additions to our on-air team. They are both funny, authentic, and creative, and are committed to using their skills to glorify the LORD. GARY is warm and engaging, and our listeners have really come to appreciate his humor and on-air style. MICHELLE has always been a part of the family here, even though it’s been a few years since she was last on air with us. We’re excited to have her back. GOD has been doing some amazing things through the ministry. We look forward to seeing how GOD uses these changes as we seek to make greater and more meaningful connections with listeners that will help them grow in their faith and draw closer to JESUS."

