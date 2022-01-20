Sidney Miller Jr.

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family and friends of SIDNEY MILLER Jr. The 89-year-old died YESTERDAY (1/20) in the DC/VA area. Funeral information is forthcoming.

He was the Founder/Publisher of BRE (BLACK RADIO EXCLUSIVE) MAGAZINE for 40 years and created the annual BRE conference showcasing Black music and Black radio. The publication was regarded as the first major magazine focusing on Black music. MILLER's career included CAPITOL RECORDS Promotions/A&R and artist management.

MILLER was a trumpet playing pre-med Major at FLORIDA A&M UNIVERSITY (FAM U), making money on the side by booking bands on the EAST COAST club circuit. After graduation, he joined the ARMY and continued his sideline business of playing and booking artists.

Over the years, MILLER served on the Board of Directors for THE LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION, NARAS MUSICARES FOUNDATION, THE EVANDER HOLYFIELD FOUNDATION, THE NATIONAL BLACK PROGRAMMERS COALITION, THE NEW ORLEANS MUSIC COMMISSION, THE ATLANTA MUSIC COMMISSION, and THE WASHINGTON, DC MUSIC COMMISSION.

Among the many awards, his trophy case included a NAACP Image Award and the 2019 LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION A. D. WASHINGTON Chairman's Award. Here's MILLER's video bio introduction prior to accepting his LIVING LEGEND award.

