FLINN Top 40 WHBQ-HD2-W242CF (B96.3)/MEMPHIS is bringing aboard YEA NETWORKS' TINO COCHINO RADIO for mornings beginning JANUARY 31. B96.3 will be TINO COCHINO RADIO's third TENNESSEE station.

B96.3 PD JOE MACK commented, "We wanted a show that had great content, dynamic personalities that can truly connect with the listeners and offer something different to the Mid South. Their ability to localize and tie into the station is what makes this show connect."

TINO COCHINO RADIO is available via barter for all dayparts. Reach out to Mikey@tinocochinoradio.com or Scott@yeanetworks.com for more information.

