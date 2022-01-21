Meat Loaf (Photo: Twitter)

MEAT LOAF, born MARVIN LEE ADAY in DALLAS, TX has died in LOS ANGELES at 74. TMZ reports that the singer was very ill earlier in the week with COVID. His manager, MICHAEL GREENE, has confirmed the singer's death.

MEAT LOAF's hit 1977 album, BAT OUT OF HELL, sold 65 million copies and featured "Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad" and "Paradise By The Dashboard Light". MEAT LOAF also appeared in the films, THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW, FIGHT CLUB, SPICE WORLD and WAYNE'S WORLD.

TMZ has more here and there's more from the NEW YORK POST.

« see more Net News