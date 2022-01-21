Ortiz

The RADIO MERCURY AWARDS has named CAMPBELL EWALD Exec. Creative Director ALEJANDRO ORTIZ its 2022 Chief Judge. In his role at CAMPBELL EWALD, ORTIZ leads the creative teams in NEW YORK, working with clients including EMPIRE STATE DEVELOPMENT, I❤️NY, PORT AUTHORITY OF NY AND NJ, spirits and beverage brands at CONSTELLATION, the NEW YORK POWER AUTHORITY and SHAMROCK FARMS. ORTIZ also spent 14 years at CASANOVA//MCCANN and his work has won over 140 creative awards including three RADIO MERCURY AWARDS.

ORTIZ commented, "I lost my first job in advertising because of the RADIO MERCURY AWARDS. I started as an art director, but my stubborn creative directors demanded I write some radio. So I did. And my first radio campaign ever, which was HEINEKEN, won a RADIO MERCURY AWARD. I was hooked, and I switched from art director to copywriter, and I haven’t looked back. Today, I ask all my art directors to work on radio as well."

ORTIZ added, "Looking forward, it’s clear the pandemic has led to new constraints in the ideas we come up with and how we produce them. This is actually making creatives, sound engineers, radio stations and producers flex their creative muscles even more than before. I can’t wait to hear the work that will be submitted this year."

RAB Pres./CEO and chair of the RADIO CREATIVE FUND ERICA FARBER said, "ALE is a multi-faceted creative leader who we have known for many years as he was building his creative reputation. We have truly benefitted from his support of the RADIO MERCURY AWARDS, not only as a winner, but as a passionate judge."

Call for Entry for the 2022 RADIO MERCURY AWARDS will open in a few weeks. Get more information on guidelines and deadlines here.

