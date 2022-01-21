Hopkins (Photo: Warner Chappell)

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) has hired SOPHIE HOPKINS as Dir./Synchronization for NASHVILLE, where she will oversee and develop new business with a focus on clients in the television and film industry.

HOPKINS joins the WCM team from BYD, where she worked for four years with artists, writers and producers to create catalogs to be used across a variety of mediums, notably APPLE, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX's "To All The Boys I've Loved Before 3," "Promising Young Woman" and "Grey's Anatomy." Her experience also includes stints at indie sync shop HEAVY HITTERS MUSIC in LOS ANGELES and NASHVILLE's BIG YELLOW DOG MUSIC.

“NASHVILLE is an incredibly important location for our team where we will continue to invest and expand our efforts," said WCM EVP/Global Sync and Media Original Music RICH ROBINSON. "With the addition of SOPHIE and her expertise across high end clients, our position in the market only continues to elevate.”

“Sync is a vital part of our business. It opens up some incredible opportunities for our songwriters to be heard by entirely new audiences, and we’re committed to growing and strengthening those efforts here in NASHVILLE," said WCM Pres./CEO BEN VAUGHN. "SOPHIE’s extensive experience with creatives of all types makes her an excellent addition to the team, and I know that she’ll put our songwriters first and always remain focused on their best interests.”

“I’ve spent the better part of my life obsessed with the perfect pairing of song and scene and can’t imagine a better place than WARNER CHAPPELL to continue my career doing so," said HOPKINS. "I am over the moon to be working not only with this incredible catalog of songs, but to join a team that is so passionate about putting the songwriters first!”

