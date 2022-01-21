Ferren

NASHVILLE-based FUSION MUSIC has promoted Mgr. CHRIS FERREN to VP/Artist & Business Development. FERREN will continue running lead on management duties for Country star MARTINA McBRIDE and Pop artist JEFFREY JAMES. In his new role, FERREN will also lead company operations and provide guidance for the artist management roster with emphasis on lifestyle business extensions and brand partnerships.

“CHRIS’ passion for music and compassion for artists have molded him into a very savvy strategist and marketer,” said FUSION MUSIC Founding Partner DANIEL MILLER. “Our team and artists have come to lean on him for guidance and inspiration. He has earned this new position all on his own, and will be instrumental in leading us into our new endeavors ahead.”

“I’m honored and humbled to have the opportunity to step into this new position," said FERREN. "The team and culture that DANIEL has built at FUSION is truly special and one of a kind. I’m excited to play a role in FUSION’s continued growth and actively work to serve both our clients and our exceptional team."

The TENNESSEE native began his industry career as FUSION’s first intern in 2014, and now becomes the company’s first promotion to an executive level.

