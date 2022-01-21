Having A Baby! (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS congratulates RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's LUKE COMBS and wife NICOLE on the announcement they’re expecting their first baby. COMBS took to his INSTAGRAM YESTERDAY (1/20) to report the news, stating, “Here we go y’all! Lil dude COMBS is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride.”

The soon-to-be first-time dad will have a busy spring. In addition to the expected arrival of his first child, COMBS has multiple international tour dates, including MARCH 11th in SCOTLAND, MARCH 12th in IRELAND and MARCH 13th in LONDON as a headliner on the three-city C2C FESTIVAL. His 2022 stadium tour here in the States kicks off MAY 21st in DENVER at EMPOWER FIELD at MILE HIGH. See a complete list of tour dates here.

