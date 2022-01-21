Just Announced

RADIO ONE Sports WFNZ (SPORTS RADIO FNZ)/CHARLOTTE has announced a partnership with the CHARLOTTE FC football club to become the CLUB's first-ever radio partner as their ENGLISH-language radio home. While a vast majority of the matches will be heard on flagship station WFNZ, some will air on Hot AC sister WLNK (MIX 107.9).

RADIO ONE/CHARLOTTE Regional VP MARSHA LANDESS said, "Our team at RADIO ONE/CHARLOTTE is thrilled to bring the passion of CHARLOTTE FC to Sports Radio WFNZ (610AM/102.5FM.) With the growing excitement of professional soccer that's evident in CHARLOTTE, we look forward to a long successful partnership and are glad that we are a part of this historical time in CHARLOTTE sports."



CHARLOTTE FC Pres. NICK KELLY added, "This is an excellent day for soccer fans across our city as we welcome RADIO ONE and WFNZ into the CHARLOTTE FC family. WFNZ is synonymous with sports here in CHARLOTTE and to partner with them for our inaugural season is an important step in reaching sports fans across the CAROLINAS."

