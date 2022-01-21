-
Riser House Seeking Qualified Candidates For Future Promotion Team Openings
January 21, 2022 at 9:31 AM (PT)
RISER HOUSE is seeking experienced candidates for future openings on its radio promotion team. The record label and music publishing company features an artist roster that includes MITCHELL TENPENNY, DILLON CARMICHAEL, MEGHAN PATRICK, COFFEY ANDERSON and more.
Qualified and interested promotion pros should contact SVP/National Promotion BOB REEVES at bob@riserhouse.com.