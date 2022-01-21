Class of 2022 unveiled

CMT has revealed the 10 artists comprising its 2022 class of "CMT NEXT WOMEN OF COUNTRY" (NWOC). The "NEXT WOMEN" program recognizes and supports Country music’s most promising female artists, as determined by CMT executives.

The 2022 class is: AMYTHYST KIAH, CALLISTA CLARK, CAMILLE PARKER, JENNA PAULETTE, JULIA COLE, LACI KAYE BOOTH, LILY ROSE, MADELINE EDWARDS, MIKO MARKS and MORGAN WADE.

The class will officially be introduced this SATURDAY and SUNDAY (1/23-24) at 8a (CT) during a three-hour special episode of CMT HOT 20 COUNTDOWN. The special will include interviews and performances from all 10 artists, plus an interview with MAREN MORRIS, from NWOC class of 2015, as she reflects on her experience.

Throughout 2022, the 10 artists will receive cross-brand support on CMT, CMT MUSIC, PLUTO TV's "CMT EQUAL PLAY" channel, CMT HOT 20 COUNTDOWN, CMT.com and CMT's social platforms for their music and videos, along with promotional opportunities across VIACOMCBS' MTV ENTERTAINMENT GROUP brands with live events, the VIACOMCBS TIME SQUARE NEW YORK CITY billboard and more.

With the NWOC program, CMT will also provide the featured artists access to social impact and advocacy opportunities to assist them in supporting charitable causes, as part of CMT's "Equal Play" initiative. Resources will be provided by NASHVILLE-based communications firm THE CHANGE AGENT·CY.

“We are so excited to welcome our newest class of ultra-talented female artists into our beloved 'CMT NEXT WOMEN OF COUNTRY' franchise,” said CMT SVP/Music & Talent LESLIE FRAM. “Each is boldly blazing their own spirited path on their own terms, destined to make a lasting impact on Country music. We celebrate this diverse group of women and look forward to supporting their work and their careers in 2022 and beyond.”

The "NEXT WOMEN OF COUNTRY" program was launched in 2013 as a way to showcase the next generation of artists (NET NEWS 1/16/13). With this year's class, a total of 95 females have been named a part of the NWOC program. To name a few, NWOC alums include: MORRIS, ASHLEY McBRYDE, BRANDY CLARK, BRITTNEY SPENCER, CARLY PEARCE, GABBY BARRETT, INGRID ANDRESS, KACEY MUSGRAVES, KELSEA BALLERINI, LAINEY WILSON, LAUREN ALAINA, LINDSAY ELL, MICKEY GUYTON, TENILLE ARTS and many more.





