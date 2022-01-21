Cocktails , Cupcakes & Conversations

WOMEN IN RADIO (WIR) is set to return to an in person event for its 6th annual COCKTAILS, CUPCAKES AND CONVERSATIONS. The event will take place on SATURDAY, MARCH 5th from 11a to 2p (ET) in ATLANTA. For the safety of all attendees and panelists, the in-person event will have limited tickets, but it will also be availible virtually for those who cannot attend.

WIR Ambassador CHELSEA LEMORE will serve as the host. Panelists include JADE JONES, SHELBY SOS, KIKI SAID SO, BETH NIFONG-MITCHELL, MEG STEVENS and DOMINIQUE HIGDON.

The annual conference upholds its mission to encourage and support the advancement of women in the radio industry. Click here for tickets.

