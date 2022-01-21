Audio Tribute

BENZTOWN has produced an audio tribute in honor of Actor/Singer MEAT LOAF who passed away at 74 in the presence of his family.

MEAT LOAF was born on SEPTEMBER 27, 1947, in DALLAS, TX, to a police officer and a school teacher mother who sang in a girls' gospel choir. His mother instilled a love of performing in her son and only child, whose distinctive voice ranged over three octaves. His nickname came from his father. When his mother died prematurely, MEAT LOAF left DALLAS for LOS ANGELES to start a career in music. He formed a band, MEAT LOAF SOUL, which underwent a series of name changes, and opened for several top acts, including THE GRATEFUL DEAD, JANIS JOPLIN and THE WHO. MEAT LOAF left the band to join the cast of a touring production of the musical HAIR, a role that led to a record deal with MOTOWN RECORDS.

His breakthrough 1977 BAT OUT OF HELL album is one of the best-selling albums of all time, with 65 million copies sold. The album produced several hits, including "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad," which charted at #11 on BILLBOARD. MEAT LOAF's career spanned six decades. MEAT LOAF followed up with a sequel. BAT OUT OF HELL II: BACK INTO HELL, which produced a number 1 hit, "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)," which earned him a GRAMMY in 1993 for Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance. MEAT LOAF ultimately released 12 studio albums, the last being BRAVER THAN WE ARE in 2016. His career spanned six decades, with albums selling over 100 million copies and acting roles in films including THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW, FIGHT CLUB AND WAYNE'S WORLD.

He is survived by his wife, DEBORAH, and daughters PEARL and AMANDA.

The BENZTOWN Audio Tribute to Meat Loaf was written and voiced by BILL ROYAL and produced by THOMAS GREEN.Click here to listen.





