DJ Clo (Photo: Facebook)

FOX 4 NEWS/DALLAS is reporting that CLOIS GLENN RABORN has been charged with producing child pornography. The 49 year-old (DJ CLO) is known for his occasional appearances on iHEARTMEDIA Rock KEGL/DALLAS-FORT WORTH's THE RUSS MARTIN SHOW.

According to reports, his roommate allegedly found graphic images of children on his laptop in MARCH of last year. Investigators say when they searched the computer, they found pictures of Raborn engaging in sexual conduct with a child.

The child’s mother confirmed her daughter’s identity based on images of her face and other items and estimated that the child was between 4 and 6 years old when the images were taken.

FOX 4 says RABORN made his initial appearance before a US Magistrate Judge on Thursday (1/20). A detention hearing has been set for Wednesday morning (1/26).

If convicted, RABORN faces up to 30 years in prison. Read more in the FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM.

« back to Net News