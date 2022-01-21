25th Anniversary Tour Cancelled

Both CNN and THE GUARDIAN are reporting that Hip Hop Group the FUGEES are cancelling their 25th Anniversary Reunion Tour celebrating their album THE SCORE due to ongoing challenges caused by the pandemic. The tour was originally announced in SEPTEMBER and kicked off with a small pop-up show held in NEW YORK CITY. The rest of the tour was supposed to commence in NOVEMBER at UNITED CENTER in CHICAGO, with planned stops in LOS ANGELES, MIAMI, NEWARK, PARIS, LONDON and more before it was postponed until 2022. Now, it's cancelled all together.

LAURYN HILL, WYCLEF JEAN and PRAS MICHEL announced the cancellation on social media. Their statement said, "We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen. The continued COVID pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe. An idea sparked to honor and celebrate this 25th anniversary of THE SCORE but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work."

It went on to say, "We're grateful for the special night we did get to share with some of you in NEW YORK, with that rare live moment. If opportunity, public safety, and scheduling allow, we hope to be able to revisit this again sometime soon. Thank you for all of your love and support throughout the years."

THE SCORE, released in 1996, earned two GRAMMY awards and made FUGEES the first hip-hop group to be nominated for album of the year. The album, featuring hit singles "Ready or Not" and "Killing Me Softly," was also a commercial smash, selling over 22m copies worldwide. It was also their last album as a group.

