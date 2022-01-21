Benztown Honors With Audio Tribute

BENZTOWN has produced an audio tribute to honor comedian and actor LOUIE ANDERSON, who died today (1/21) at 68 in a LAS VEGAS hospital from complications from non-HODGKIN's LYMPHOMA.

ANDERSON, born MARCH 24th, 1953, was the 10th of 11 children. His father played trumpet with HOAGY CARMICHAEL. ANDERSON's early jobs included counseling troubled children, but he changed his career trajectory after winning a 1981 Midwest comedy competition, where comic HENNY YOUNGMAN was host. YOUNGMAN hired ANDERSON as a writer, and he went on to gain stand-up experience on stages across the US. He had a four-decade career which included his EMMY-winning performance as CHRISTINE BASKETS, mother to twins, in the FX TV series BASKETS. He won the best supporting actor EMMY in 2016, and received three consecutive EMMY nods for the role.

ANDERSON's big break came in 1984 when he was asked by JOHNNY CARSON to perform on THE TONIGHT SHOW. He hosted a revival of the game show FAMILY FEUD from 1999 to 2002, and appeared frequently on TV comedy specials and other late-night talk show appearances. He also voiced an animated version of himself as a child in LIFE WITH LOUIE, a cartoon series that won the HUMANITAS PRIZE and earned ANDERSON two Daytime EMMY Awards for his performance. ANDERSON made several TV guest appearances in shows, including TOUCHED BY AN ANGEL and SCRUBS and performed in the 1988 EDDIE MURPHY film, COMING TO AMERICA and in last year's sequel. ANDERSON also published several books. He is survived by family including two sisters.

The BENZTOWN tribute was written and voiced by BILL ROYAL and produced by ROYCE STEVENSON. Click here to listen.

