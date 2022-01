Q4 Results

SOUNDEXCHANGE's fourth quarter digital royalty payout saw a 10.5% year-over-year increase to $249.3 million in Q4 2021. The figure was down 2.7%, however, from third quarter 2021, which had a $256.2 million payout.

The organization says that it has disbursed $8.9 billion gross since the inception of its program.

