Livestream NFL Playoff Games

TUNEIN has announced all NFL Playoff games will be available to livestream via the platform for TUNEIN Premium subscribers. Through TUNEIN Premium, subscribers will be able to access NFL Playoff games both at home and on the go. Every NFL team has a dedicated channel where users can listen to the live game stream as well as listen to official team podcasts and on-demand replays.

This weekend, you can catch each playoff game available via TuneIn:

Saturday, Jan. 22

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans - 4:30 p.m ET

San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers - 8:15 p.m ET

Sunday, Jan. 23

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 3:00 p.m ET

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs - 6:30 p.m ET

In addition, TUNEIN has a 24/7 NFL Channel, which includes game recaps, interviews and analysis from popular NFL NETWORK programs such as “Good Morning Football,” “NFL Now,” “Total Access,” and “Gameday Morning.” Click here for more info.





« see more Net News