'Sista Strut' Breast Cancer Walk

iHEARTMEDIA MEMPHIS has announced it's 8th Annual SISTA STRUT 3k Breast Cancer Walk. The event will take place at the LIBERTY BOWL MEMORIAL STADIUM on SATURDAY, APRIL 2nd, with the rally starting at 8a and the walk at 10a (CT).

Due to COVID-19, the event has been a drive-through parade the past two years with over 600 decorated vehicles. This year the event will be back in its original format as a 3k walk with participants walking throughout the COOPER YOUNG neighborhood.

SISTA STRUT is held to raise awareness of breast cancer specifically in the African American community. The event will raise money for breast cancer organizations SISTERS NETWORK MEMPHIS and STAARS, both local MEMPHIS breast cancer charities. iHEARTMEDIA MEMPHIS will promote the event on-air, encouraging listeners to sign up for the event, as well as bringing awareness to community resources for breast cancer. Interested participants can register here.

« see more Net News