J.R. Is On The Move

ALL ACCESS has learned and confirmed that CUMULUS Top 40 WZPL/INDIANAPOLIS OM/PD J.R. AMMONS has resigned and is headed to … ummmmm, we can’t tell you probably until MONDAY.

Posting on his FACEBOOK page, J.R. said, “Eleven years ago, I won the radio lottery when I came to INDY and ZPL. Today that journey came to an end and I’m so grateful to the incredibly talented folks that made my job so easy.”

JR was also OM at sister AC WNTR and Sports WXNT.

Looking for a new post? Reach out to CUMULUS VP/Contemporary LOUIE DIAZ and rush him your cover letter, resume and audio for this EOE post.





« see more Net News