DANAE DAVIS has been named Interim Executive Dir. WYMS/(88NINERADIO)/MILWAUKEE while a committee launches a formal search process to permanently fill the position. The change in leadership at 88NINE comes as KEVIN SUCHER steps down from his role as Executive Dir. to pursue other opportunities.

DAVIS previously served on the RADIO MILWAUKEE board of directors for nine years, including time as board chair. She currently serves as Executive Dir./MILWAUKEE SUCCEEDS, a nonprofit focused on improving educational outcomes for local students. She will continue in that role.

DAVIS said, “88NINE RADIO MILWAUKEE is a special place, and I look forward to working with the excellent staff team and board and our many community partners to continue its mission of making our community a better, more inclusive place for everyone.”

Chair/RADIO MILWAUKEE’s Board of Directors ROSS WILLIAMS said, “We appreciate KEVIN’s work at RADIO MILWAUKEE and his commitment to advancing our mission of being a catalyst for creating a better, more inclusive and engaged community. We wish him the best moving forward. We’re very pleased to have DANAE as interim executive director as she brings a high level of experience and understanding of RADIO MILWAUKEE and our mission as an organization.”





