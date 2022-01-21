Hardly Art

HARDLY ART, SUB POP RECORDS’ sister label and home of THE DUCHESS AND THE DUKE, HIS PUNX, LA LUZ, MY IDEA and more is celebrating their 15-year Anniversary by launching a single series. Over the course of 2022, the label will be releasing 15 new singles from their various artists. “Dirty Water” from OAKLAND’s MARBLED EYE is the first song to be featured in the series. In conjunction, the band announced their SPRING 2022 Tour.

Check here for more details about the series and a full list of MARBLED EYE tour dates.





« see more Net News