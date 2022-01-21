Nikki Walker Moves On

ALL ACCESS has learned that WESTWOOD ONE has restructured its 24/7 formats’ personality lineups. Reportedly more than 20 air talents have been downsized in the process.

If you’ve been affected and you’d like to report your availability to ALL ACCESS, just click here.

Here is who we’ve learned is out and about and looking for a new opportunity so far:

NIKKI WALKER, Nights, Mainstream Country is out and looking for a new post. Country is not her only format choice, with a morning or midday shift an option. Reach her on IG @NikkiWRadio and her email is nikkitodd5@gmail.com.

MARCONI, Nights, Rock 2.0 is looking for his next opportunity, telling ALL ACCESS, “‘Every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end,’ a great philosopher once said. I still believe in the future of radio. I hope I get to connect with some great programmers in the coming weeks. My experience in network voice tracking has helped me learn how to connect with listeners in a modern era while my time doing mornings, afternoons, evenings has taught me what it takes to win in any daypart. I know I could be a great addition to your team or brand.” Find MARCONI here and check out his work, here and here.

