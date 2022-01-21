WSJ's 'Women In: The Entertainment Industry' March 15th

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL's WOMEN IN: THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY is happening online on TUESDAY, MARCH 15th, from 12 to 1:45p (ET). Hear from female leaders changing the way we tell stories, consume media and manage entertainment businesses while tackling issues like whether or not HOLLYWOOD and the gaming industry have the same gender issues.

Those interested can register here.

« see more Net News