Jim Kerr

ALL ACCESS congratulates iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3)/NEW YORK's Morning Man JIM KERR, who marked 20 years on Q104.3 as of THURSDAY 1/20/22. The RADIO HALL OF FAMER began his tenure at Q104.3 on JANUARY 20th, 2002 and was later joined by SHELLI SONSTEIN in OCTOBER 2003. Together, the duo has been together on-air for more than 40 years.

WAXQ PD/Brand Manager ERIC WELLMAN told ALL ACCESS, “JIM KERR has been at Q104.3 for 20 years? Time flies when you’re the best!”

Last FEBRUARY, KERR signed a five-year extension with Q104.3 that will take him through 2026 (NET NEWS 2/22/21).

« see more Net News