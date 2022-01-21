ALL ACCESS sends love and happiness to record exec extraordinaire JOHN BOULOS on his marriage this past week (1/20) to his long-suffering fiancée, SUSAN.

JOHN’s nephew STEVE BAER performed the ceremony and JOHN’s sister was also witness to the lovely wedding.

The happy couple honeymooned before they got married during their recent crosscountry RV trip spanning 25 states.

You can send congratulations to JOHN and SUSAN right here.

