Look for BENZTOWN and P1 MEDIA GROUP to host another free webinar for radio professionals around the globe, entitled “Stop Using Best Practices And Try Something New.”

This is the 18th in the companies’ “Global Radio Ideas” webinar series from top radio experts from around the globe and it’s set for THURSDAY, JANUARY 27, 2022, at 10a (PST), 1p (EST) and 7p (CET) and will run for 40 minutes.

Hosted by BENZTOWN CEO ANDREAS SANNEMANN and P1 MEDIA GROUP partner KEN BENSON, they will chat with ALPHA MEDIA EVP/Content PHIL BECKER who oversees 207 stations in 44 markets.

BECKER will share his insights into what stations should be doing in 2022 to drive the growth of their brands, and will take attendees’ questions and cover topics including:

Why the new best practice is to stop using best practices and try something new

How to build a brand people like to tell others about

What bits and contests should stations stop doing now, and what they should replace them with in 2022

How to create engaging radio with fewer resources

How ALPHA MEDIA’S programming team has overcome the challenges of the pandemic and is positioning their stations for the future.

Click here to register for this BENZTOWN/P1 MEDIA webinar set for THURSDAY, JANUARY 27, 2022, at 10a (PST), 1p (EST) and 7p (CET). For more info SUSAN AKSU at BENZTOWN at sa@benztown.com or (818) 842-4600.

