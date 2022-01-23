Mo Quick

RADIO ONE Urban WQNC (92.7 THE BLOCK)/CHARLOTTE has tapped "THE MO SHOW" hosted by MO QUICK for middays. The broadcast originates from RADIO ONE sister station Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9)/ATLANTA (NET NEWS 5/10/21).

OM JEFF “UZI D” ANDERSON said, “We are excited to announce MO QUICK as the new midday personality on WQNC 92.7 THE BLOCK. A long-time student of the industry, MO was heavily influenced by her uncle, CHARLOTTE media legend, the late NATE QUICK. She has tremendous talent as a multi-media personality and has already infused her awesome infectious energy to the listeners of the QUEEN CITY.”

QUICK added, "I am so excited to be in CHARLOTTE and to be able to continue the legacy of my late uncle NATE QUICK. There is nothing more fulfilling. I can’t wait to not only entertain the listeners of CHARLOTTE, but to also educate and uplift the community.”

