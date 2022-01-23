Seattle

LOTUS COMMUNICATIONS Hot AC KPLZ (STAR 101.5)/SEATTLE has added OCEANIC TRADEWINDS/COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS syndicated "THE RICK PARTY SHOW" for nights.

PD LISA ADAMS said, “I’m scoring one of the country’s best air talents for nights. This is a huge win for us. RICK’s on-air presentation is filled with warmth, charisma, energy, and personalized, localized, and topical content. Plus, no one can forget his incredible set of pipes.”

OCEANIC TRADEWINDS Pres. GARY BERNSTEIN added, “RICK PARTY proves once again why he is arguably the most versatile and successful air personality in the country. We recently kicked off his syndicated show at AUDACY Throwback Hip Hop WBMX/CHICAGO in middays. RICK is poised to showcase his skills on yet another major market station, KPLZ/STAR 101.5 in SEATTLE. Why settle when you can get RICK PARTY for any format or any daypart.”

For affiliate information, call GARY BERNSTEIN (508) 245-1776, gary@oceanictradewinds.com.

